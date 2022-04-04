Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
April 4, 2022
Happy Son-In-Law Day

Dear Reader,
One of the greatest blessings parents can have is a good and true son-in-law. I’ve witnessed my three wonderful daughters choose mates that are exceptional human beings. This is such a gift – the value added goodness and greatness in those guys only serves to strengthen the bonds of family and puts living one’s life on an elevated course. The same would go for those who have good and true daughters-in-law.

Happy Son-In-Law Day… a day to give thanks to those beautiful and welcome additions to one’s family that nurture and guide the next generation forward.

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
