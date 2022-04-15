PUBLISHER’S LETTER

A Pause and Recalibration

Dear Reader,

Have you ever wanted to take a pause – just stop everything and have time stand still? Maybe you wanted to squeeze more time out of a happy event like a wedding, birth of a baby, or being with someone you’re attracted to. Maybe you wanted more time to grieve for a loved one, perhaps someone who died suddenly or way too young. Maybe you wanted to figure out who you really are as opposed to who others may think you are.

We may not have a magic wand to exercise that option, but we can slow ourselves down and take a slower pace, maybe catch a breath or two and wander off the beaten path. To stop and pause and think about what you are doing and where you are on the continuum of life may recalibrate your direction to something better— certainly not something worse.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”