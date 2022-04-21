Shepherd’s Watch Community Center Receives $2,700 from the Abbybank Foundation

Pictured (left to right):Wade Reimer -President of Shepherds Watch, Natalyn Jannene AVP/Marketing for AbbyBank, Laurel Collins  Vice President of Shepherds Watch, Nancy Maier Secretary and Treasurer of Shepherds Watch and Karen Simpson AbbyBanks Gresham Branch Manager

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $2,700 to Shepherd’s Watch Community Center in Mattoon, Wisconsin for a large printer and copy machine. This will help serve many areas within the community center.

The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300 to the foundation. Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston, and neighboring area organizations totaling over $1,179,571.37.

For more information regarding AbbyBank and its charitable foundation, visit their website at www.abbybank.com,call 715-223-2345 or stop at one of our locations in Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau or Weston locations.