Shepherd’s Watch Community Center Receives $2,700 from the Abbybank Foundation

Pictured (left to right):Wade Reimer -President of Shepherd’s Watch, Natalyn Jannene –AVP/Marketing for AbbyBank, Laurel Collins – Vice President of Shepherd’s Watch, Nancy Maier –Secretary and Treasurer of Shepherd’s Watch and Karen Simpson –AbbyBank’s Gresham Branch Manager

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $2,700 to Shepherd’s Watch Community Center in Mattoon, Wisconsin for a large printer and copy machine. This will help serve many areas within the community center.

The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300 to the foundation. Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston, and neighboring area organizations totaling over $1,179,571.37.

For more information regarding AbbyBank and its charitable foundation, visit their website at www.abbybank.com,call 715-223-2345 or stop at one of our locations in Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau or Weston locations.