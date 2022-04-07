Spring Learning Quest at the Antigo Public Library

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Spring Learning Quest for families and children is underway at the Antigo Public Library. Our theme this spring is Birds. Families who sign up for the quest will receive an activity bag with learning, art and science activities to enjoy. The bag includes an activity challenge that families can do together. Families who complete the challenge will receive a free book for each child in the family.

“Our learning quests are designed to engage families with reading, nature and community,” says Ada Demlow, Youth Services Librarian.“ There are many activities to choose from and families can do as few or as many as they would like,” she said. “We will even do some celebrating of birds at story time and with our Take and Make kits.”

Our spring story walks, being installed the weekend of April 8 will also be connected to our Learning Quests. The Story Walk that begins near the Hudson Street shelter will be “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins and the story along the fencing near the fairgrounds will be “Hooray for Birds” by Lucy Cousins. (The fairgrounds story begins at the trail entrance just off North Avenue.)

“The Bird Builds a Nest” story walk will feature a fun game where children solve puzzles between the pages of the story and enter their answers at the link provided. If their answers are correct, they are entered into a drawing for a free stuffed bird from Audubon.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.