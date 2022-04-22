State Farm Office Opens in New Location in Antigo

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Arika Alft is opening a new State Farm Insurance office in Antigo. The office will be located at 816 Superior St. The State Farm agent has set May 2nd as the opening day and has two team members in place to join her, Terry Pikka and Sandra Kuenzli.

Arika Alft is an Antigo native, and resides here with her husband Travis and two boys. Alft graduated from the Antigo High School in 2004. Alft holds Bachelors degrees in Psychology and Human Development. She is licensed in property and casualty, life, health and financial service products. She is also known for her active community service. Alft has many plans in place to actively help the local non-profits in our community.

Arika worked for the current State Farm agent, Tim DeVoe, for about a year and a half before being hired by State Farm. Tim is planning to retire as of April 29th. Alft mentioned that if it were not for Tim she would not be in this position and she is very grateful. Alft wishes Tim and his wife Carol the best on their retirement.

State Farm is a company that I am proud to join, and I look forward to offering our products and services that protect the families in this community, and their most valuable assets, from the unexpected, Alft said.

Alft’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays.

You can reach Alft at 715-623-7673, or stop by the office located right next to Two Angels restaurant.