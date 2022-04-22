Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 4/26/22
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/C1fVhqeq0K0
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. New or Re-elected Board Members are Seated on the Board of Education
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
3. REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
A. Nomination and Election of Clerk Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)
B. Nomination and Election of Chair Pro Temp (presided over by incumbent Board President)
C. Nomination and Election of Board President (presided over by Chair Pro Temp)
D. Nomination and Election of Board Clerk (presided over by newly elected Board President)
E. Nomination and Election of Board Vice-President
F. Nomination and Election of Board Treasurer
G. Nomination and Election Board Secretary
H. Appointment of a Delegate and Alternate Delegate to the WASB Delegate Assembly
I. Appointment of a Representative for the Joint Review Board for Tax Increment Finance Districts (TIF) with the City of Antigo.
J. Consideration of Designation of Official Publication
K. Consideration of Designation of Official Depositories
L. Consideration of Designating a Day, Place, and Time for Regular Meetings
M. Approval of Authorization of Electronic Signatures
4. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
5. Student Representative Report
6. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from April 12, 2022
B. Board Development Workshop Update
7. BOARD ACTION
A. Second Reading of NEOLA Policy 4140 – TERMINATION AND RESIGNATION
B. Consideration to Approve Support Staff Wage Increase
C. Consideration to Approve Support Staff Retirement Incentive
D. Consideration to Approve Mathematics Institute of Wisconsin 2022-2023 Contract
E. Consideration to Approve eduClimber Software Purchase
F. Consideration to Approve the 2022-2025 Social School 4EDU Agreement
G. Consideration to Approve Noboken School Forest Epoxy Flooring
H. Consideration to Approve Middle School Epoxy Flooring
I. Consideration to Approve Middle School Brick Repair
J. Consideration to Approve Insurance Renewal
K. Consideration to Approve Start College Now Students- Welding Academy
L. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
M. Report of District New Hires
N. Report of Donations
8. Adjourn