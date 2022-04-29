Antigo Times

Unified School District of Antigo Special Board of Education Meeting – Expulsion Hearing 5/2/22

April 29, 2022
May 2, 2022
6:00 p.m./6:45 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Antigo Middle School IMC
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409

1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1) (a) & (f) and Section 120.13 (1) (c), of the Wisconsin State Statutes, to conduct a student expulsion hearing.

E. Motion to come out of closed session

F. Action as a Result of Closed Session

G. Repeat items A-F

2. Adjourn
