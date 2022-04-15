Wabeno Area Players Open Auditions April 19th and 20th

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Wabeno Area Players is a community theatre organization full of people who bring quality theatre experiences to the Northwoods. As with many organizations, the last couple of years have been tough, however, we are moving forward with our 40th season. That is where YOU come in! We welcome new members to be actors, directors, tech crew, builders, and painters. In addition, if you have been a member in the past, and are looking to get back into it, now is your opportunity!

On Tuesday and Wednesday, April 19th and 20th, we will be having open auditions for our upcoming shows. Auditions will take place in the Nancy Volk Auditorium at Wabeno High School at 6 pm. We have 3 shows that we are casting at this time: a summer musical in July, a Readers Theatre experience in August, and a fall play. The shows have a variety of ages, and we rehearse mainly in the evenings. Board member Mary Ellen Keller says, “Although we are auditioning for this season, we are already planning next season, too!” Auditions will consist of reading something for us – whether it is something you have prepared already, or we can give you something to read. If you are interested in our musical, we will have you sing something. Similarly, you may bring something you have prepared, or we will teach you something to sing. Please contact Mary Ellen Keller at (715) 927-7065 with any questions.

If you prefer to work with the Players in a non-acting role, you do not need to attend the auditions, however, you are welcome to so that we can meet you in person. If you cannot attend, please contact Mary Ellen Keller at the above number.

Perhaps you have heard about us, or our shows, or maybe you are new to the area or just haven’t gotten around to it yet. Whatever the case may be, we look forward to meeting and working with you!