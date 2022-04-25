Wisconsin DMV first in nation to share driver data electronically

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is the first DMV, nationwide, to update its data system to enable the electronic sharing of all driver records with other states. The innovative process, launched April 10, modernizes Wisconsin’s system from paper to all electronic. This ensures the real-time exchange of information and improves the accuracy of driver data and DMV efficiency.

“States have long been required by federal law to electronically share driver history records for commercial driver license (CDL) holders. However, the sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”

When drivers move from one state to another, their driver history record is sent to the new state. This new State-to-State verification process:

Allows states to share driver history data electronically, which will help form a more complete driver record that stays with the driver’s primary state of residence.

Determines if the applicant currently holds a driver license or identification card in another state. This authentication improves identity management — one driver/one record — and offers better fraud detection, which further enhances the integrity of Wisconsin’s credentials.

Provides real-time data exchange. This prevents people with major driving convictions in one state from getting a license in another due to delays in receiving conviction information.

Wisconsin builds on innovative process

All 50 states send CDL driver data electronically. Modernizing Wisconsin’s system from paper to all electronic expands the current data exchange to now include Wisconsin’s 4 million regular drivers. Wisconsin DMV is now the first state to upgrade and allow the exchange of non-commercial driver records.

This new process is another step in Wisconsin DMV’s efforts to improve its efficiency and customer service by automating manual processes. Last year, nearly 560,000 driving citations were received and processed.

More states will follow Wisconsin in adding their non-commercial pointers for real-time electronic data sharing. Nine states, including Minnesota, are expected to be transmitting conviction information and driver history for all types of licenses by year’s end.