Wisconsin Poultry Shows, Exhibitions Suspended Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION
In an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31, 2022.
DATCP had already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County after a commercial farm was confirmed with HPAI. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and North Carolina are just some of the states that have implemented similar restrictions on poultry events.
Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.
Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.
