Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FarmingLocal InterestNews
Wisconsin Poultry Shows, Exhibitions Suspended Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Wisconsin Poultry Shows, Exhibitions Suspended Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

By Antigo Times
April 11, 2022
315
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

In an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31, 2022.

DATCP had already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County after a commercial farm was confirmed with HPAI. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and North Carolina are just some of the states that have implemented similar restrictions on poultry events.

Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.

Additional resources

Previous Article

DFI and DATCP Host Student Loan Debt ...

Next Article

Be Bear Aware: Hear From Experts April ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.