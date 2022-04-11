Wisconsin State Patrol now recruiting troopers, inspectors

Application window opens today for next class of officers



FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for the next generation of committed law enforcement officers to join the 68th Recruit Class.

“It is our mission to continually grow and diversify our team of dedicated, hard-working troopers and inspectors. We want the Wisconsin State Patrol to reflect the population of our state, which is diverse,” Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “We are looking for candidates from all backgrounds and experiences, who have a strong commitment to building relationships in the communities where we live and work across this state. Those who feel a calling to serve the public are welcome in our organization.”

In addition to enforcing traffic and criminal laws across Wisconsin, State Patrol officers may serve in specialized roles and units including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, commercial motor vehicle inspectors, dignitary protection, human trafficking, and drug interdiction.

State Patrol is actively seeking interested candidates from April 11 until July 8.

Requirements and training

Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

Applicants accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their training. Cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence, and physical capabilities.

“Previous law enforcement experience is not required to become an effective public safety officer. We need dependable, self-motivated candidates to join our tradition of public service in Wisconsin,” Superintendent Burrell said.

The State Patrol’s 68th Recruit Class will begin training on January 3, 2023. Previous recruit classes varied in size from 25 to 50 cadets.

After graduating from the State Patrol Academy, new troopers and inspectors are assigned to one of the five State Patrol regions where they will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training.

Applicants have five years from their date of hire with the State Patrol to earn an associate degree or 60 college credits. Up to 20 credits may be earned for attending the State Patrol Academy, along with an additional 20 credits for qualifying military experience.

Opportunities to learn more

Throughout the recruitment period, State Patrol will host virtual informational sessions and in-person open houses across Wisconsin. Troopers and inspectors will be available to explain the hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career, and answer any questions.

Virtual information sessions – every other Tuesday on Microsoft Teams: Join the conversation (microsoft.com)

o April 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 3, 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

o May 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

o June 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

o June 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

Open houses at State Patrol posts

o May 19, 3 to 7 p.m. – Waukesha Post

o June 3, 3 to 7 p.m. – Wausau Post

o June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Spooner Post

o June 15, 3 to 7 p.m. – Eau Claire Post

o June 15, 3 to 7 p.m. – Fond du Lac Post

o June 21, 3 to 7 p.m. – Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility

o June 22, 3 to 7 p.m. – DeForest Post

Meet a recruiter – recruitment coordinators are also available for questions at each State Patrol post.

More information about careers with the Wisconsin State Patrol can be found online. The State Patrol is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.