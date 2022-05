FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Dr. Meghan O’Brien and team had a fun-filled afternoon bowling and raising money for the City of Antigo Police Department K-9 Unit.

For every pin, Dr. Meghan donated fifty cents to support our local Police Department K-9 Unit that keeps our community safe. In addition, a generous patient contributed $200 to the cause.

The team raised $662 and was very excited to present the check to K-9 Natscho and some wonderful police officers.