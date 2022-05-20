Antigo High School Athletes of the Week

Submitted by: Carla Wissbroecker & Nick Schremp

Athlete Name: Brooklyn Radtke

Sport: Girl’s Track Team

Description: Brooklyn is one of our Girls Track team Captains. Brooklyn is our go to person to get things done with the team. She helps organize meets and makes sure everyone does their part. Whenever we need anything Brooklyn steps up and does it without hesitation. Brooklyn helps out with Long Jump and Relays. She is always putting her best foot forward.

Athlete Name: Isaac Kramer

Sport: Boy’s Track Team

Description: Isaac is one of our Boys Track team Captains. Isaac is always one of the last ones to leave and makes sure everything is cleaned up and put away. Isaac comes to practice ready to push himself and his teammates. Isaac is a great role model for our younger athletes and continues to set goals for himself.

Athlete Name: Claire Musolff

Sport: Girl’s Track Team

Description: Claire is one of our Girls Track team Captains. Claire is our go to person to get things done with the team. She helps organize meets and makes sure everyone does their part. Whenever we need anything Claire steps up and does it without hesitation. Claire helps out with Hurdles and Relays. She is always putting her best foot forward.