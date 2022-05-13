Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff’s Reports for 5/16/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, May 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 5th Avenue. Officers were involved in a foot pursuit with the subject. They were taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Wednesday, May 4th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Lincoln Street. The subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Thursday, May 5th

Officers assisted with an EMS call at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. A female subject had fallen in the middle of the street, hit her head and was bleeding. The caller told officers that she was stumbling and trying to get up. She was described as wearing black clothes and white shoes.

Officers were at an area business on Hwy. 64 conducting a follow-up investigation. A subject was taken into custody.

Friday, May 6th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Gowan Road. There were no signs of forced entry.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 6th Avenue. The female caller told officers that two subjects were having a verbal argument and she thought one of the subjects had been drinking.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Watson Street. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

Saturday, May 7th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that two female neighbors were outside arguing while doing yard work. Officers found out that the argument had gotten heated, but nothing physical occurred.

Sunday, May 8th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was arrested on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, May 3rd

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft from an address on Cty. Rd. M. He told officers that some of his items had been taken from the residence that was a rental unit, along with items that the new renters had in the garage. The male was told to get the officers a list of the missing items.

Wednesday, May 4th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Hwy. 45. Someone had broken into the basement.

Thursday, May 5th

Officers responded to a call from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office reporting that they made a traffic stop that went into Langlade County and a subject in the vehicle had an outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Langlade County officers took the subject into custody.

Friday, May 6th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Buettner Road. A fire in the woods, 100 yards by 100 yards in size, was out of control. The Wolf River Fire Department was on the scene.

Saturday, May 7th

Officers responded to the report of an accident at Hwy. 47 and Trout Road. A vehicle struck a bobcat. The bobcat was in the ditch, injured. The animal was dispatched.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. C. The Town of Peck Fire Department was on the scene. When personnel arrived, there was no one at the scene of the accident. The vehicle was towed. The female driver and her children were later located by the Rothschild Police Department. The female admitted to the crash.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Evergreen Road and Cty. Rd. D. The caller told officers that a subject was stuck in the vehicle. They were cold to the touch and there was blood everywhere. The caller said that they could not get the subject out to do CPR. Norwood Fire & EMS & Mattoon EMS arrived on the scene. They were able to get the male subject out and started CPR. He was transferred to Langlade Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The accident was under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Hunting River Road. A two story structure was fully engulfed. There were no subjects inside. Multiple fire departments responded. Hunting River Road was temporarily closed. The fire was eventually contained.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at Campground Drive and Cty. Rd. WW. Multiple fire departments and the Department of Natural Resources were on the scene. The DNR told officers that drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene. Officers tried to talk to a male subject at the scene. He was uncooperative about giving personal information, but did help to put the fire out. Officers were going to speak to other campers who were having fires in the area.

Sunday, May 8th

Officers stopped to assist a motorist at Hwy. 45 and Koepenick Rd. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Crestwood Road. The subject told officers that on April 22nd a customer’s vehicle had been repossessed by a towing company, without speaking with anyone and about $1,000 worth of tools had been in the vehicle. The towing company was now saying that there had been nothing inside the vehicle.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report a missing person. The female told officers that at around 9:45PM the missing female had asked to go outside to the car to get a charger. Then, at 10:05 PM, they went outside to look for her, but couldn’t find her. The reporting female told officers that they had gotten some information on where she might be via Snap chat. Officers were able to locate the female subject in Phlox. A subject was taken into custody. Officers transported the female subject back to her family.

Monday, May 9th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that on Friday or Saturday, $50-$60 in change had been stolen from a glass jug at his house. He gave officers the names of two suspects. He said that no one else had been in the house.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. J and Hwy. 45. The first caller told officers that the male driver was not moving in the vehicle. A second caller stated that the driver was alert, but he could not get out of the vehicle. The subject was transported and the vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a fire call at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B for a vehicle that was on fire. The Elcho Fire Department was on the scene.

Officers responded to a fire call at Fish Hatchery Road and Hwy. 64. Grass was on fire on the north side of the road in three different locations. Multiple fire departments responded. Hwy. 64 was shut down temporarily.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Nickel Road. A tree had fallen on a vehicle and it was now in the roadway.

Officers responded to a fire call at Cty. Rd. A and Schmidt Road. A tree had fallen on a wire and it was now on fire. The Pickerel Fire Department stated that a fire, several yards in length, was in the woods. The fire department got the fire under control. WPS was notified about the wire.

Tuesday, May 10th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Forrest Road. There was a fire on the front porch of the house.

A male from Watersmeet, MI came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that he had a subject store his 1998 Lincoln limousine for him at an address on Cty. Rd. Z for six months and now the vehicle is gone. He showed officers a handwritten contract for towing & storage for six months dated 9/16/21. The male told officers that he had last seen the vehicle on the property in January or February of 2022 and at that time it had new front end damage. He told officers that he had not given anyone permission to move, drive, take, scrap or do anything else with the vehicle.