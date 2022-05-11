Antigo Tennis against Stevens Point Pacelli

FROM COACH DAVE ZALEWSKI

The birds took to the courts on Thursday as the Red Robins took on the Cardinals of Pacelli, and the Antigo Robins were the team to fly away with the one sided victory as they won every flight.

“The team continues to show improvement. The players are learning new skills and applying them against the competition. They dominated this meet with one exception. Pacelli has a good one doubles team. They took our doubles duo of Bunnell and Jansen to three sets when we played them at Stevens Point. This time, Antigo kept their win to two sets but both were quite competitive. It was encouraging to see Bunnell and Jansen implement better doubles strategy. They are starting to move as a team and wait for the opportunity to hit a winner.”

Garret Husnick at the one spot and Sam Bretl at number two rolled as neither gave up more then a game. Pacelli had to forfeit three and four singles due to COVID.

Landon Nelson and Ezra Santiago were paired for their first time and gave little ground at two doubles, dropping just one game in their rout over the Cardinal opponents.

Michael Hagerty and Cole Umland did a good job at three doubles. Both teams started out evenly but after the teams split the first six games, the robin pair won the next nine games to secure a win.

I felt the team kept their focus. It is easy to experience a drop in intensity when winning easily, but there was no let down from start to finish.

5/5/22

Pacelli High School – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ben Westrick, Pacelli High School, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Bennett Eckendorf, Pacelli High School, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit, Pacelli High School, -, -, -;

No. 4 – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit2, Pacelli High School, -, -, -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Mateo Koch, Pacelli High School – Eli Robinson, Pacelli High School, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH def. Marcus Lansing, Pacelli High School – Keagen Austreng, Pacelli High School, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH def. Dominic Kroening, Pacelli High School – Hunter Wrezinski , Pacelli High School, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;