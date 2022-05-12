Antigo Tennis at Rhinelander

FROM COACH DAVE ZALEWSKI

“The best high school tennis match I have ever watched.” Garrett Husnick and Luke Ring of Rhinelander battled for 2 1/2 hours on the Hodag courts, putting on a display of incredible skill and heart. Husnick’s defensive skills were never more evident than against Ring’s tremendous offensive array. After splitting the first two sets, 6-4, 3-6, the Hodag grabbed the first 3 games to take a commanding lead. But a Robin player never quits and he won the next 4 games. With Ring attacking the net and Husnick countering with amazing hits on the run and ferocious ground strokes of his own, the pair split the next 4 games. With all players having completed their matches, all eyes turned to this last remaining fight. But serving for the match, Husnick couldn’t capitalize and the match went to a tie break which Rhinelander eeked out. When Garrett played Luke on our home courts, he beat him in straight sets. But Ring was on fire on his home turf and he got the edge. I have little doubt we will see these two battle it out to see who is best when Antigo hosts the conference tournament next Thursday.

Though the Red Robins lost the meet 1-6, there was plenty of excitement. Sam Bretl took home Antigo’s lone victory of the meet against a very tough opponent. Watching the warm up, it looked like Sam would have more than his hands full as Elijah Evers was crushing the ball. But Sam slowed the game down and took advantage of his pushing skills with precise lobs that frustrated his Hodag opponent when he attacked the net and forced him into more errors. This was one of Sam’s best matches of the season as he won in straight sets by the same score of 6-2.

Landon Nelson played a gutsy match, his best of the season as he played Dalton Fritz ball for ball. After falling behind 1-4, he fought back to send the first set to a tie break which he won 7-5. But the next two sets Rhinelander came back to secure a three set won. This is Landon s first year on the varsity team and he just continues to improve.

The doubles teams didn’t fare well and lost in straight sets. We had to forfeit due to Ezra still nursing a sprained ankle.

RHINELANDER HIGH – 6, ANTIGO HIGH – 1,

Singles:

No. 1 – Luke Ring, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH, 4-6 , 6-3 , 7-6 (3);

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Elijah Evers, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – John Currie, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 – Dalton Fritz, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-7 (5), 6-2 , 6-3 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Layne Roeser, RHINELANDER HIGH – Joseph Belanger, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Charlie Heck, RHINELANDER HIGH – Leo Losch, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Gavin Denis, RHINELANDER HIGH – Gavin Osterman, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit, ANTIGO HIGH – forfeit forfeit, ANTIGO HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;