Antigo Tennis Invitational at Wausau

FROM COACH DAVE ZALEWSKI

The Antigo Tennis team competed in the Wausau West invitational Friday and Saturday, playing six matches in the two days. By the end of the third meet Friday, the boys were pretty exhausted. In the second meet against Menomonee, Landon Nelson injured his shoulder and had to retire. On Saturday, Ezra Santiago injured his ankle against Wausau West and lost two consecutive tie breaks while limping on a wrapped ankle, but he refused to quit.

Playing this much tennis is taxing, especially with the team not acclimated to the warmer temperatures. But the team performed well, with everyone pouring forth a solid effort, even in the losses. Antigo lost four out of the five meets they played, but those were all against D1 schools. They were beaten by New Richmond and Menomonee by the same score of 5-2 and took Eau Claire North 4-3. These are much larger schools than Antigo and they have way more boys coming out for tennis. For the most part, I was encouraged by the effort the team put forth. Against Ashland, the only other D2 school in the tournament, the Robins won handily, 7-0. Husnick was impressive at the top flight, going 4-0 to stay undefeated on the season. Sam Bretl had a great tournament at the second flight, winning four of five matches. Ezra Santiago, only a freshman, had a fantastic run. After not conceding a game against Eau Claire North, he was pushed to three sets against Menominee before winning. Then he stepped into the top spot for an injured Husnick. Playing inspired tennis, he and his New Richmond opponent split sets at 7-5 each. Neither player gave an inch, but Santiago eked out the tie break by the smallest margin of 11-9. On Saturday, after boggling the Ashland player, he went three sets against Wausau West, showing courage after twisting his ankle and refusing to quit. But the tie break proved too much, and he lost it 2-10.

The Antigo doubles teams had a rough tournament with the only win coming when the top duo of Bunnell and Jansen beat a tough Ashland team in two identical scores 6-4, 6-4. The top flight of doubles was strong in this tournament. Though Bunnell and Jansen only went 1-4 over the two days, they played pretty well and this was a good learning experience for them. !

Michael Hagerty played a solid singles match against Wausau West. Normally he plays at three doubles. He fought to two close sets, losing 4-6, 4-6.

Seth Beaber and Cole Umland played at the two doubles flight against Wausau West and were up three games in each set but couldn’t close the deal and lost both sets 4-6.

Up next, Antigo travels to Rhinelander to take on their perennial foe.

5/7/22

MENOMONIE HIGH – 5, ANTIGO HIGH – 2,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Joey Leipnitz, MENOMONIE HIGH, 3-6 , 6-2 , 10-3 ;

No. 2 – Isaac Johnson, MENOMONIE HIGH def. Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Andrew Busch, MENOMONIE HIGH, 6-3 , 0-6 , 10-8 ;

No. 4 – Aaron Lambrigtsen, MENOMONIE HIGH def. Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 5-1 , -, -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Joaquin Gamez, MENOMONIE HIGH – Cole Witucki, MENOMONIE HIGH def. Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Noah Reckin, MENOMONIE HIGH – Brady Goodman, MENOMONIE HIGH def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Isaac Blomquist, MENOMONIE HIGH – Charlie Behrend, MENOMONIE HIGH def. Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

5/7/22

NEW RICHMOND HIGH – 5, ANTIGO HIGH – 2,

Singles:

No. 1 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Thomas Smallidge, NEW RICHMOND HIGH, 7-5 , 5-7 , 11-9 ;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sam Tyvoll, NEW RICHMOND HIGH, 6-4 , 2-6 , 10-8 ;

No. 3 – Matt Westmoreland, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Bennett Heiss, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Drew Eckert, NEW RICHMOND HIGH – Reily Heiberg, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Nathan Devereux, NEW RICHMOND HIGH – Charlie Gess, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 5-7 , 10-6 ;

No. 3 – Noah Henning, NEW RICHMOND HIGH – Gage Fox, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit, ANTIGO HIGH – N/A, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;

5/7/22

WAUSAU WEST – 5, ANTIGO HIGH – 2,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Cole Lozon, Wausau WEST, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Breton Wayde, Wausau WEST, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Ethan Steinbach, Wausau WEST def. Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH, 2-6 , 7-6 (0), 10-2 ;

No. 4 – Evan Lozon, Wausau WEST def. Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Nathan Hartman, Wausau WEST – Andrew Lipowski, Wausau WEST def. Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Fletcher Haggerty, Wausau WEST – Evan Scheidler, Wausau WEST def. Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Micah Boismenue, Wausau WEST – Jack Burger, Wausau WEST def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

5/7/22

ASHLAND HIGH – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Gage Kabasa, ASHLAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ben Snyder, ASHLAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Danny Kelly, ASHLAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH def. Steven Snedecker, ASHLAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Austin Vyskocil, ASHLAND HIGH – Bodee Mikkonen, ASHLAND HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;