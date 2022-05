Antigo Tennis Results from 5/16/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

MEDFORD HIGH – 2, ANTIGO HIGH – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Quinton Tlusty, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Brayden Balciar, MEDFORD HIGH, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-4 ;

No. 3 – Saskatoon Damm, MEDFORD HIGH def. Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH, 3-6 , -, -;

No. 4 – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH def. Mason Reimunn, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Dante Axon, MEDFORD HIGH – Brayden Machon, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Conner Klingbiel, MEDFORD HIGH – Brett Lundy, MEDFORD HIGH def. Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH def. Alex Wilson, MEDFORD HIGH – Nathan Willman, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;