Antigo Tennis Tournament in Wausau

FROM COACH DAVE ZALEWSKI

The Antigo Boys Tennis team took the short journey to Wausau East for a multi school tournament. Wausau West, Wausau East, Green Bay Preble and West Bend West also participated. Antigo was supposed to play three matches but due to the heat, they were only able to play two. “We played two teams that we have seldom played, Green Bay Preble and West Bend West. Against Preble, we won 5-2 but against West Bend, we couldn’t quite get over the finish line and lost 3-4.”

Garrett Husnick and Sam Bretl easily won both their matches at one and two respectively. Husnick improved to 12-1 and Bretl to 14-2.

The number one pairing of Nolan Bunnell and Calvin Jansen won both their matches but were pushed in both of them. Against West Bend, they just couldn’t quite find their footing and lost 1-6. But the duo was confident they could come back. Refusing to concede, they captured the second set by increasing their margin of error and playing more patiently. In the third set tie break, they immediately took charge and rolled to a 10-4 victory.

The most compelling match of the day for Antigo was the last one finished. With the team score knotted at 3-3, Cole Umland of Antigo and Landon Sickler of West Bend were slugging it out under the hot afternoon sun. All eyes were on the two as they hustled and worked to gain an edge on their opponent. The close first set went to West Bend 7-5. With no one else on the courts, Umland and Sickler went toe to toe, both having to guzzle water on the cross overs. The rallies were long and tiring and eventually the two tied at 6-6, sending them into a tie, which West Bend eked out, giving his team a 4-3 win.

Antigo plays its last conference meet at home on Monday, against Medford, at 4:30pm. Antigo will host the conference tournament on Thursday, starting at 9 am.

5/14/22

West Bend WEST – 4, ANTIGO HIGH – 3,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Aaron Ruplinger , West Bend WEST, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Thane Kilbourn, West Bend WEST, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Traynor Gieryn, West Bend WEST def. Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Landon Sickler, West Bend WEST def. Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH, 7-5 , 7-6 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH def. Jayden Buchacher, West Bend WEST – Alec Pitzen, West Bend WEST, 1-6 , 6-3 , 10-4 ;

No. 2 – Brady Fox, West Bend WEST – Hayden Schellinger, West Bend WEST def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Cohan Herlehy, West Bend WEST – Evan Pitzen, West Bend WEST def. Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

5/14/22

Green Bay PREBLE – 2, ANTIGO HIGH – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Isaac Fagre, Green Bay PREBLE, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ian Hoppe, Green Bay PREBLE, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH def. Vikram Khot, Green Bay PREBLE, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 – Bentley Soukhaphaly , Green Bay PREBLE def. Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH def. Jack Gannon, Green Bay PREBLE – Chou Vang, Green Bay PREBLE, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH def. Harrison LaBlanc, Green Bay PREBLE – Nathaniel Fredricks, Green Bay PREBLE, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Arturo Solis Gonzalez, Green Bay PREBLE – Stevens Solis Gonzalez, Green Bay PREBLE def. Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 7-5 , 6-1 , -;