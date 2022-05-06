Antigo Tennis versus Medford 5/4/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

“How quickly things change”. That is what I thought Tuesday as we prepared to board the bus for a contest against Medford. My number one player, Garrett Husnick, notified me that he was sick. With little time to deliberate how to deal with this, I was forced to shuffle the line up. As it was, we did not match up very well against Medford with Garrett gone.

Neither team could field a full team so four singles was vacant. For of the six flights went the full distance of three sets, with Antigo and Medford splitting them. The match of the day was at the one flight where Sam Bretl moved into Husnick’s spot. Not feeling well himself, bretl dropped the set to a seasoned player, Quinton Tlusky. But Sam saw he could stick with Tlusky and fought back, taking the second set. The frustrated Medford player started making unforced errors and Bretl took advantage, cruising to a6-1 third to a surprising win.

Nolan Bunnell got switched from doubles to the two singles spot and faced off against a cagey Medford player. Brayden Balciar is a unique pusher who simply keeps getting the ball back, but not just from the baseline, but also from the net. He is a very difficult person to play and thoughBunnell played tough and had his moments, Brayden proved too much and claimed the victory in two sets.

Ezra Santiago, back from a trip to Mexico, stepped right back in and steamrolled his opponent without dropping a game.

All the doubles matches went the full three sets. At the one flight,. Calvin Jansen was paired with Landon Nelson for the first time this season. It took therm a set to find their grove and they came back in the second set. With the teams knotted at a set a piece, neither wanted to give any ground. Antigo was a game away from victory, with Jansen, the best server on the Antigo’s team, readied himself. But this time, Medford broke serve, sending the match to a tie break, and winning it 7-4. I give credit for not folding and coming back in the end.

Converse and Beaber took the first set at two doubles, but got a little over confident and the momentum shifted and Medford outplayed them the next two sets to grab the w.

Antigo’s three doubles did some growing and after finding themselves in a hole after losing the first set, refused to give up. Hagerty attacked the net and got a lot of free points. Beaber did a good job of keeping the ball in play and that combination worked for the duo as they gave the robins a much needed victory.

“There was some really encouraging play today and some not so. In our battle to chain at least second place inn conference, this shouldn’t set is back too much but it did expose some areas the team needs to improve in, especially the mental part of the game”.

Antigo plays Pacelli at home Thursday and travels to Wausau Friday and Saturday for a multi team tournament.

MEDFORD HIGH – 3, ANTIGO HIGH – 3,

Singles:

No. 1 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Quinton Tlusty, MEDFORD HIGH, 3-6 , 6-4 , 6-1 ;

No. 2 – Brayden Balciar, MEDFORD HIGH def. Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Nathan Willman, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Saskatoon Damm, MEDFORD HIGH – Brayden Machon, MEDFORD HIGH def. Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 2-6 , 6-3 , 6-7 ;

No. 2 – Conner Klingbiel, MEDFORD HIGH – Brett Lundy, MEDFORD HIGH def. Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH – Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 2-6 , 2-6 ;

No. 3 – Michael Hagerty, ANTIGO HIGH – Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH def. Alex Wilson, MEDFORD HIGH – Mason Reimunn, MEDFORD HIGH, 5-7 , 6-3 , 6-4 ;

