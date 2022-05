Antigo Tennis vs Lakeland High 5/2/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

For the second time this season, the Red Robins took to the courts against the Lakeland Thunderbirds and came away with the same results, a 7-0 win.

Traveling up to the Lakeland courts, under chilly and cloudy weather, the Antigo strikers came ready to play. “This is a really busy week for the boys. We have 7-8 meets scheduled this week with only one day for practice. It was important for the team to set the tone for this crucial stretch in our season and they definitely achieved that.”

The singles line up was back to full strength with Ezra Santiago back from a trip. He showed no rust, defeating his opponent without dropping a game. Landon Nelson did a nice job at the fourth flight changing up his game by coming to the net more. Garrett Husnick, Antigo’s top player faced off against Jesus Hoyos and the two battled it out in the longest match of the evening. But Husnick’s consistency and tenacity in running down every ball proved too much for Hoyos to overcome. At number two, Sam Bretl started slow but steadied himself against Dominic Gironella and sealed a tough victory.

The top duo of Bunnell and Jansen continued to click and dominated the Lakeland pair with steady ground strokes and attacking net play. At the two doubles flight, Aaron converse, back from a week away due to sickness, was back with his partner, Seth Beaber. The pair needed to shake off some rust but eventually gained a straight set victory. Antigo’s dual spring sport player, Cole Umland, didn’t have a track meet, and was able to join Michael Hagerty at the third doubles flight. After starting out strong, talking the first set 6-2, the two needed to come from behind to push the second set to a tie break. Antigo fell behind 2-4, but then win the next five straight points to grab the victory.

The team travels to Medford on Tuesday. On Thursday they host Pacelli. Friday and Saturday the team plays in an eight team tournament at Wausau West.