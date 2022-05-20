Community Calendar for 5/23/22 to 5/30/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry May 25th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & May 27th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry May 23rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), May 25th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 23rd – May 27th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center May 23rd 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center May 23rd 11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center May 23rd 11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The instructor is Daryl Campbell. Register for this at the center. There is no fee.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride May 23rd 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. MAY: (23rd Route 9) (Memorial Day 30th – NO RIDE). For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center May 24th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center May 24th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free COVID Testing May 25th 9am-noon Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. FREE COVID testing is available every Wednesday in the Health Service Center gym. Please wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will have them available. For more information, please call Sheila at 715-627-6251.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 25th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center May 25th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride May 25th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Pickleball at White Lake School May 25th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Elcho Music in the Park – Stone Soup Brothers May 25th 6pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center May 26th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Post Lake Memorial Day Weekend Bullhead Fishing Tournament May 27th-29th PLIA Building, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. The Post Lake Memorial Day Weekend Bullhead Fishing Tournament starts anytime on Friday & ends with a weigh-in at noon on Sunday at the PLIA building. Fish anywhere on Upper & Lower Post Lakes. Some of the catch will be smoke & eaten. The rest is donated to the REGI Raptor Education Center for food for the birds. Prizes for the most total weight caught. Categories for adults & children. For more information, please call 715-777-5470.

Memorial Day Weekend Flea Market May 27th 7am-4pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. $2 admission. Free parking. Find great items for any occasion at this popular flea market. Come see the treasures & give them a new home. For more information, please call 715-526-9769 or go to www.zurkopromotions.com.

Gresham Lions Annual Memorial Weekend Trail Ride May 27th-29th Upper Red Lake Rd., Gresham.

Memories Band at the Senior Center May 27th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Plant Sale May 28th 8am-2pm Heinzen Pavilion, Corner of 6th Ave. & Field St., Antigo. Join us for our annual plant sale & raffles. For more info, call Barbara at 715-623-2775.

Oxbow Odyssey Bike Ride May 28th 10am Langlade, Town of Wolf River. The Oxbow Odyssey Bike Ride is a 23 mile grave, two track dirt & road ride utilizing the Wolf River State Trail & forest roads in the Nicolet National Forest. This non-competitive ride begins in Langlade, Town of Wolf River. For more information, go to lambatrails.com.

Emerging Talents VIII Art Show May 28th – June 12th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. An exhibit of original art by Wittenberg & Birnamwood students, K-12 grade. The show is open on Saturdays & Sundays 11am-3pm with a special reception 6/12 following the Wittenberg Community Days Parade. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Sixx Gunns Loaded at Longshots Saloon May 28th 8pm The Trailside Inn & Longshots Tavern, N9881 Hwy. 55 Pearson. Get ready to party with Sixx Gunns Loaded at Longshots Saloon. Come on out & rock with all your favorites from Poison, Queen, AC/DC, Motley Crue, Guns N Roses, plus many more! For more info, call 715-484-3045.

Pelican Lake Women’s Civic Club/Pel-Cho Mudd Nutz Craft Show May 29th 10am-3pm Schoepke Town Hall, Pelican Lake. Annual brat fry, pie sale, craft show & more. This event includes crafters, direct sales vendors & flea market booths all lining Hwy 45. For more information, go to pelicanlakewi.org.

Annual Corn Hole Tournament Fundraiser May 29th 3pm Northwoods Inn, N8905 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. Registration is $20. The tournament starts at 3pm with a 100% payout. There will be live music. For more information, go to northwoodsinnpickerel.com.

Antigo Memorial Day Parade May 30th 8am Meet at the Hudson Street Bridge for a Service of Remembrance for the American service people who died at sea. Floats & walking units will meet at 9am at Eastview Medical & Rehab located at 729 Park Street. The parade will travel west on 5th Avenue to the courthouse to the Vietnam Memorial. For more info, call 715-610-2641.

Summit Lake Memorial Day Parade May 30th 10am Summit Lake Town Hall, Summit Lake. The parade begins at the Summit Lake Town Hall & ends at Lakeside Cemetery. A program will follow with the American Legion Gun Salute. For more info, call 715-610-3912.

Memorial Day Veteran’s Service May 30th 10am Lily Cemetery, Lily.

Memorial Day Veteran’s Service May 30th 11am Pickerel Cemetery, Pickerel.

Birnamwood Legion Post #341 Memorial Day Celebration May 30th Noon-2pm Chet & Emil’s Restaurant, 388 Main St., Birnamwood. They will be serving a chicken dinner, by reservation. For more information call Wayne 715-326-3153 or Chet & Emil’s at 715-449-2226.

*Meetings*

Antigo Garden Club Meeting May 24th 5:45pm Langlade County Resource Center, Clermont St., Antigo. For more information, call Barb at 715-449-2775.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting May 25th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) May 25th, May 29th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 23rd, May 24th, May 27th & May 28th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous May 23rd & May 30th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group May 24th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House May 25th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church May 25th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry May 25th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.