Governor Evers approves US 45 resurfacing project in Langlade County

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $2.11 million contract with prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin of Mosinee for a resurfacing project on US 45 between County B north of Antigo and County J East in Langlade County. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31.

The pavement on US 45 is deteriorating, and culverts have reached the end of their service lives. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

Remove 2 inches of the existing pavement surface and overlay the roadway with 2 inches of new asphalt.

Replace aging culverts to improve drainage.

Remove one cattle pass that is no longer in use and replace it with a culvert.

Replace guardrail and pavement markings.

Install centerline rumble strips and a pavement safety edge along the entire length of the project. A safety edge allows drivers who drift off highways to return to the road safely. Instead of a vertical drop-off, the edge of the pavement is shaped to a 30- degree incline. Research has shown this is the optimal angle to allow drivers to re-enter the roadway safely.



During construction, US 45 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-July. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

