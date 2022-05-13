Governor Evers approves WIS 64 culvert replacement project

Work includes replacing culverts at Deer and Elton creeks in Langlade County

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.37 million contract with prime contractor Janke General Contractors of Athens for a culvert replacement project on WIS 64 in Langlade County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will replace culverts at Deer and Elton creeks east of Antigo.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 16, with completion in late August.

WIS 64 will remain open during construction, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: