June Events at the Langlade County Senior Center

The Senior Center of Langlade County, at 904 Fifth Avenue, announces activities for June and a special event for July.

The exercise program for our members is returning June 6thon Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The six-week sessions will be led by physical therapist, Amanda Trieloff. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Thanks to a $2,000 grant from CoVantage Cares Foundation, Inc. we are able to reduce the price of our next two trips. The Botanical Gardens trip to Green Bay on June 21st is now $55.00 for members and open to non-members for $65.00. The motor coach leaves at 8:00 a.m. and the price includes transportation, admission, guided walking tour, and buffet lunch at Village Grille. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is Friday, June 10th.

We are also planning a trip to a Brewers vs Dodger baseball game on August 18th. Cost of this trip is now $75.00 per member and after July 1st non-members may sign-up for $85.00 if space is available. This includes transportation in a motor coach bus (no alcohol allowed on the bus), tailgate lunch before the game (bring a lawn chair), ticket to the game, and dinner after the game at Pizza Ranch in Fond du Lac. Limited handicap seating is available at the stadium and deadline for sign-up is July 13th. The bus leaves at 8:00 a.m. and will return at approximately 10:00 p.m. Payment is due at time of registration. Make checks payable to Senior Center of Langlade County. This event is limited to 40 participants and no refunds after July 11th.

If you have already registered and paid for one of these trips you are entitled to receive a refund for the discounted portion thanks to the generosity of the CoVantage Cares Foundation, Inc. You will receive your refund in the mail.

June 2nd Fifth Avenue will be closed for the Parade of Cars. At 4:00 p.m. the Center will be distributing water. Water is courtesy of the Senior Center but we will accept donations.

June 7th, the Center will be showing the movie “Roman Holiday” on our recently donated large screen TV. Courtesy of a generous donor we have also purchased new comfortable chairs. There will be popcorn and a beverage. Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for her performance in this romantic comedy. It is the story of a princess who breaks free of the palace and has a fling with Gregory Peck. Please sign-up at the Center. This is a free event to members. There will also be recognition of our one-year anniversary of the opening of the Senior Center of Langlade County.

Bunco is Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

June 11th, at the “Party on 5th Avenue,” the Center will be serving ice cream and cookies in the afternoon. This will be a free will offering.

The Lunch Bunch will be meeting at the China Buffet at11:30 on Thursday, June 16th.

It’s not too late for members to join our line dancing group. This is a weekly Monday activity at1:00 p.m. with instructor Daryl Campbell. There is no fee for this event.

The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second and fourth Tuesdays at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bean Bag practice time is 3:00 p.m. on Mondays with games on June 14th and 28th. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

A special event at 1:00 p.m., July 19th will be a presentation on “Senior Scams” by Jeff Kertsen. Jeff is the Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As the Agency Liaison, Jeff travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. Jeff has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, cards and games, nondenominational Bible study and music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 to 3:00 Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.