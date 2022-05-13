Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 23rd

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve previous minutes.

4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #901 by Kirk Jaraczewski and Night Sky Entertainment LLC.

5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #746 by Theresa & Michael Hartman, Kirks Carpentry, Agent.

6. 10:00 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #902 by MC Festival Grounds LLC, C/O Chris & Molly Held.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

