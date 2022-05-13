Antigo Times

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 23rd

By Antigo Times
May 13, 2022
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #901 by Kirk Jaraczewski and Night Sky Entertainment LLC.
5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #746 by Theresa & Michael Hartman, Kirks Carpentry, Agent.
6. 10:00 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #902 by MC Festival Grounds LLC, C/O Chris & Molly Held.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard

