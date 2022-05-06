Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice for May 23, 2022

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #901 by Kirk Jaraczewski and Night Sky Entertainment LLC, W10007 Cty B, Deerbrook, WI 54424. Request permission to use this property for seasonal firework sales stand June 4th through July 4th, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) & 17.48(3)(c) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt N1/2 of NW1/4, Sec 32, T32N, R11E, being Lot 1 CSM V12 P5, Town of Neva (Parcel #014-0493.008).

2. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #746 by Theresa & Michael Hartman, Kirks Carpentry, Agent, N2846 Cty HH, Antigo, WI 54409. Request permission to place a 20’x22’ addition onto home that will be located 32’ from Cty HH Right-of-Way (42’ required), pursuant to Sections 17.15(1)(b) and 17.64(4) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being NE NW, Sec 35, T31N, R10E, Town of Ackley (Parcel # 002-1192.002).

3. 10:00 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #902 by MC Festival Grounds LLC, C/O Chris & Molly Held, N5950 County Road H, Gleason, WI 54435. Request to use this property for three events in 2022, those being June 1st through August 31st, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) and 17.16(2) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt SE NE, SEC 23, T32N, R9E, Town of Vilas. Being a 40-acre parcel (Parcel #032-0356).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT