Langlade County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Individuals with Information

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several related incidents dating back to the 1990’s. Travis L. Huse, age 42, of Merrill; and his father, Scott L. Huse, age 64 (also of Merrill) have been identified as persons of interest in these investigations. As of May 2022, Scott and Travis Huse were involved with Pathways Fellowship church in Merrill.

During the 1990’s and early 2000’s the Huse’s were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy School near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000’s the Huse’s moved to Fond du Lac, WI and were involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center. Since the 1990’s Travis Huse has also lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. Scott Huse has lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

Investigators are seeking any information or possible victims who may have had contact with Travis or Scott Huse in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

No further information is available at this time. All involved parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.