FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across northwest Wisconsin.

Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.

Areas with VERY HIGH fire danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn and Wood counties.

Areas with HIGH fire danger include Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

DNR issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns may be suspended today in the counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR has responded to 411 wildfires burning more than 606 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the No. 1 cause of wildfires.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires, until conditions improve.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website at bit.ly/WiFireDanger.