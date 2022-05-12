Northern Wisconsin lifts Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions on Monday

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Warmer weather has reached northern Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions for 15 counties of Zone 1 in northern Wisconsin on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website . Further information also can be found online for divisible load permits and non-divisible load permits

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.