Oceans of Possibilities for Youth at the Antigo Public Library this Summer

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Antigo Public Library staff is busy planning “Oceans of Possibilities” for youth this summer with our 2022 Summer Quest.

“We will kick things off by joining Antigo First’s Party on the Ave. with family activities on the library lawn from 10-2 on June 11,” said youth librarian Ada Demlow. “Families can make sand slime, paint fish prints, create a paper plate jellyfish, hear stories, pick up summer reading information and enjoy an ice pop.”

The Summer Quest will continue through August 12 with story times, special events, weekly make and take art projects and the chance to participate in challenges to earn free books.

This summer the library has created 6 different “quests” youth can take. Activities like visiting the library, reading books, attending programs, making art, or exploring new learning help them earn “book bucks”.

“From August 11-19, youth can come to a mini book fair at the library and use their “book bucks” to purchase brand new scholastic books to add to their home libraries,” Demlow added.

To see all the activities available this summer visit https://www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/. For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at [email protected]