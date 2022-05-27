Police & Sheriff Reports for 5/30/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Sunday, May 8th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an area business on Hwy. 64. Officers determined that the male subject had an outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant. He was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a fire call at an area business on Neva Road. An employee told officers that they smelled something like burning electrical wires, but they did not see anything. Officers told the employee to get everyone out of the building. A small fire was found in the ceiling.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Arctic Street reporting that sometime between 4:00 and 8:28 PM, someone struck her vehicle. She told officers that there was red paint on the door.

Monday, May 9th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an area business on Superior Street. It appeared that someone had tried to get in the back door recently. The building was secure.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Antigo Middle School.

Tuesday, May 10th

Officers responded to a report of accident at 6th Avenue and Virginia Street. Malliette Bus Company reported that a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a bus. There were four people on the bus at the time. No one was injured. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at North Avenue and Clermont Street. There were no injuries.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Clermont Street for a male subject who was described as purple and non responsive. A female was given instructions for rescue breaths. The male subject did have a pulse and eventually opened his eyes. The male subject was transported to Langlade Hospital. Officers notified the hospital that methamphetamine and other hard drugs had been found.

Wednesday, May 11th

Officers took a subject into custody at an area business on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of Langlade Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at Antigo Middle School.

Friday, May 13th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that the fight was between two female subjects and a male subject. Officers then received a second call stating that one of the females was choking the other female. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot at Antigo High School.

Saturday, May 14th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Sunday, May 15th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Edison Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on Neva Road. One female subject had an arm injury. Both vehicles were towed.

Monday, May 16th

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Superior Street. The male caller told officers that he had set his wallet down while he was using the bathroom and when he went back into the bathroom, there were items missing from the wallet. The caller told officers that another male subject had been in the bathroom. He was described as wearing blue jeans and having dark hair. The subject had left the business. The caller was not able to get a license plate number.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on 3rd Avenue. The caller told officers that smoke was coming from a room. A subject had placed a wax burner in a pot on the stove and it had started a small fire.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report a case of fraud or identity theft. The female told officers that her bank told her that all of her money was gone and she needed to report it to the police.

Tuesday, May 17th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Dorr Street. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a probation hold.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Wednesday, May 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Century Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was in the yard when they got home. The subject was described as wearing a lighter colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. When officers arrived, they received consent to search the subject. The male subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 19th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Charlotte Street stating there was a male subject in the area that looked like he got beat up. He was bleeding from the nose and arms. When the female caller asked the male subject what his name was, officers could hear the subject swearing and yelling at her, even though she was trying to help him. The male subject was described as wearing a black tank top and shorts.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting call at an address on Lincoln Street. The male caller told officers that he was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired at him. He told officers that he believed that they were from a pellet or BB gun. Officers confiscated the gun. The subject was cited for obstructing an officer and was referred for reckless endangerment of safety.

Friday, May 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A vehicle hit a pole in the parking lot. The airbags had deployed. The driver denied medical attention.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject had taken a purse and several clothing items. Officers then received a report of a second theft occurring at the same business. A female subject had walked through the checkout and exited the store with some items.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 6th Avenue and Field Street. A RV had backed into another vehicle.

Saturday, May 21st

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report an accident. He told officers that his vehicle had been struck while at a business on Hwy. 64 between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM that day. There was damage to the passenger side of his vehicle. He told officers that he had not noticed the damage while he was there.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 2nd Avenue and Superior Street. Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant with the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, May 22nd

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Prosser Place. The caller told officers that sometime between 3:30 PM and 6:50 PM the day before, someone tried to break down a door. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Officers responded to an anonymous caller reporting that a black Suburban was driving over the middle line on Neva Road and was currently in the drive-thru of an area business. The caller gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle. Officers determined that the registered owner had two outstanding warrants, in Forest and Brown counties. The vehicle passed officers going west on Prosser Place and then headed north on Hwy. 45. Officers stopped the vehicle on Neva Road. The subject was taken into custody.

Monday, May 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on Forrest Road. The caller told officers that their cat was missing. They said that it had been on their lap when it heard someone in the kitchen and then it was gone. The caller told officers that they thought someone may be there. Officers did not find anyone in the kitchen and the cat returned.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. Officers were told that there were multiple subjects in the vehicle that left going westbound on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Superior Street and 4th Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Sunday, May 8th

Officers responded to a report of a black Jeep swerving all over the road at Hwy. 47 and Maple Grove Road. The caller told officers that the vehicle made a truck go onto the shoulder. Officers stopped the vehicle on Neva Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Wednesday, May 11th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage. The caller told officers that the gate in front of the Wolf River landfill had been hit. The striking vehicle was a charcoal colored Equinox that had right front fender damage and was leaking fluid. When officers arrived, they followed the fluid trail. The vehicle left going southbound and turned west on Hwy. 64. The fluid trail dissipated east of Bank Road.

Thursday, May 12th

Officers responded to a fire call on Doemel Lane. A tree had fallen on a power line and there was smoke & flames. Multiple fire departments were on the scene. Alliant Energy was notified.

Officers came upon an accident at Forest Road and Bogus Road. A vehicle was on its side. No one was around. Officers saw footprints leaving the scene. Officers found the driver. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, May 13th

Officers responded to a report an intoxicated subject on Antigo Street in Elcho. The caller told officers that a male subject was laying on the road, sounded very disoriented and thought that he may have had a stroke. The male was described as wearing black shorts, a blue shirt and having shaggy hair. Officers found out that the subject had consumed 5 or 6 beers that day. He was intoxicated. He was given a ride to Monico.

Saturday, May 14th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. K. There was a fire in a field, about 200 feet from a house. The Elcho Fire Department was on the scene and got the fire under control.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that a car went off the road into the swamp. The Pickerel Fire Department responded. The vehicle was towed. The driver was taken to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw.

Monday, May 16th

Officers responded to a report of assault & battery at Hwy. 45 & Cty. Rd. T. The caller told officers that a male & female were on Hwy. 45 and they were fighting. It appeared that the female was being held by the neck and pushed into the ditch. The female was described as wearing a pink sweatshirt and the male subject was described as being larger with a darker shirt on. The male subject was taken into custody.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Enterprise Lake Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, May 17th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report that a male relative of his had stolen a 60 year old scooter from his residence.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Sauls Spring Road. The male driver was trying to get someone to pull him out of the ditch. He had some scratches on his arm. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers received a report of an accident at Gruenberg Road and Cty. Rd. S. A vehicle had gone in the ditch and was stuck in some trees. The vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, May 18th

Officers responded to a report of a tree down, blocking the westbound lane, at Hwy. 64 and Wallrich Road. Officers were able to get the tree to the side of the road.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Hwy. 45. Lightning had struck a power pole, setting the line on fire & starting a grass fire. The Elcho Fire Department responded. WPS was contacted.

Thursday, May 19th

Officers responded to a report of a tree down blocking the road at Sunset Road and Hwy. 45. Officers were able to clear a path and the town chairman was contacted to remove the rest.

Officers received a call from a male on Trout Road, telling officers that he was on his way to buy a prepaid card for “Publisher’s Clearinghouse.” The caller told officers that they also had a truck for him. Officers advised the male that this was a scam.

Officers received a call from a female on Hwy. 47 reporting that she found a shotgun on the side of the road and picked it up so no one else would take it.

Friday, May 20th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on W. Bear Lake Road reporting that she had received a call stating that she owed several thousands of dollars in electric bills. She was advised to make an identity theft complaint.

Saturday, May 21st

Officers received a call from a male reporting an accident on Tall Pines Lane. The caller told officers that his boat trailer had been hit while at the boat launch that day. A witness saw it happen and left a note on his trailer with a plate number and photo of the driver. Officers spoke to that male subject who told them that he hadn’t realized that he struck something, but now also sees damage to his boat trailer.

Officers received a report of an accident at an address on Cty. Rd. S. The caller told officers that a vehicle had struck the mailbox in their yard. They assumed that the vehicle went north on Cty. Rd. S. The vehicle lost its passenger side mirror and should have had a good amount of other damage.

Sunday, May 22nd

Officers received a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 47. The caller told officers that the day before, at approximately 1:30 PM the building had been struck by a truck. Officers talked to the driver of the truck who said that they had pulled in by the tire pump and went too far. They told officers they had notified a worker at the business about the accident when it occurred.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. AA. The caller told officers that some electrical lines were on fire. A transformer had exploded. The caller said that some gas tanks and a shed full of tractors were nearby. The Norwood Fire Department responded.

Monday, May 23rd

Officers assisted with a fire call on Cty. Rd. T. Some garbage was on fire in the middle of the road and in the ditch. The fire was put out.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Chip N’ Dale Drive. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.