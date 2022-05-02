PUBLISHERS LETTER

The Journey

Dear Reader,

Was it John Lennon who said, “We are all alone together?”

In some ways it is true. Have you ever gone to a party and met a bunch of celebrities and then never seen any of them again other than what everyone sees in the public eye? Bottom line, they probably don’t give a crap about you… unless there’s motivation that you’re going to fund or produce their next song or movie.

For big dreams or small, everyone has their own path. So, welcome and cherish this solo journey of yours. Sure, engage with the few that actually, truly love you for who you are. But mostly embrace your own journey and leave something for those who will come up the path a little after you’re gone.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”