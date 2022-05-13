Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
May 13, 2022
Moving Toward Closure

Dear Reader,
Partings are difficult in the best of circumstances, and sometimes the pain continues after the funeral or memorial service. Going through the left-behind belongings of a loved one gives a glimpse into that person’s treasures, and by implication their values and beliefs. Sometimes the true picture is hidden under a layer of irrelevancies, but somewhere within the mess is a reflection of who that person was and how they lived their life.

There are so many reminders in a departed person’s possessions, making it a challenging task to sort through and settle their affairs. Yet even through the pain, there is progress that leads to closure, as we define through memory what they meant to us.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
