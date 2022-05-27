PUBLISHERS LETTER

On Being Apolitical

Dear Reader,

Have we ever published in this newspaper anything about Donald Trump or Joe Biden? The answer is no. Have we ever said anything about any of the politicians on the national scene or in the world or even on the local scene for that matter? No. Perhaps you wonder why. The answer is that we are not in the business of persuasion. We are in the business of gathering news – local news that matters to people in this community. That’s our stewardship: Hyper-local news that is reported truthfully.



How many people are there out there who are persuadable on controversial issues? Our answer is, not many. People think and feel the way they do, and there isn’t much anyone can do to sway anyone. So, we stay away from that, and instead focus on telling the truth about our local community.



We will make one exception to this policy by calling out the horrors we are all witnessing in Ukraine at the hands of Vladimir Putin, a desperate man who will do anything to increase his power. His unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine has inflicted pain and evil on millions of people who just wanted to live their lives. We have compassion for the suffering of a people that is striving for freedom and the right to pursue happiness.



Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”