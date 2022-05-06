FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Three generations of the Warren Family were presented Quilts of Valor by the Vesper American Legion, Post 520 in a ceremony on April 16, 2022, at the home of William Warren in Antigo.

A quilter named Catherine Roberts had the idea of comforting Veterans with quilts while her son was deployed to Iraq. Over 300,011 Quilts of Valor have been awarded in the United States since 2003 when the Foundation of Quilters was formed. Catherine Roberts describes the Quilt of Valor as the civilian equivalent of the Purple Heart.

First, it honors service men and women for leaving all they hold dear to stand in harms way in a time of crisis, protecting our nation from the effects of war.

Next, it acknowledges that freedom comes with a price. The cost of our freedom is in the dedication of the men and women who serve, and its purpose is to thank them for their service.

Lastly, the quilt is meant to bring comfort to those far away from the family and friends to remind those who serve that they are forever in the thoughts and hearts of a grateful nation.

Receiving the Quilt of Valor Awards (L to R) is Sergeant Tony Warren of Rothschild, WI, (U. S. Marine Corps 1985-1993, Desert Storm. Sergeant William Warren of Antigo, WI, (U. S. Air Force 1964-1968, Vietnam Era) and Corporal Casey Warren of Rothschild, WI (U. S. Marine Corps, 2017 -2021, Global War on Terrorism).

Presenting the Quilts of Valor were Vice Commander Dave Straka, (U. S. Air Force) Vesper American Legion Post 520 and Vice President Margie Straka, Vesper American Legion Auxiliary Unit 520.

Prayer for the three recipients and for our service men and women everywhere was offered by Pastor Danny Pyeatt from Christ Central Church in Antigo. The National Anthem was sung by Mrs. Carla Pyeatt also of Antigo