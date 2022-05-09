Senior Level Promotion and New Hires at CoVantage Credit Union

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

CoVantage Credit Union is pleased to announce the senior-level promotion of one of their employees, and the addition of two new members of the senior management team.

Bryan Ermeling has been promoted to senior vice president-buildings and new markets, while Janel Thoune, senior vice president-marketing and mission, and Cheryl Fanning, senior vice president-retail service, sales, and operations, have joined the credit union.

With his new role, Ermeling will oversee building and grounds, construction projects, annual facility budgets, credit union mergers, and new market opportunities. He was promoted in recognition of the increase in responsibilities forproviding leadership to facility operations and oversight of the complex management of construction projects.

Thoune previously worked at Peoples State Bank as vice president/marketing director and brings 20 years of leadership and marketing strategic planning to her new role as SVP-marketing and mission. Prior to her experience in the financial industry, she served for seven years as regional marketing and public relations specialist for Marshfield Clinic. Thoune earned an MBA from UW Oshkosh with an emphasis in marketing in 2014 and her CFMP designation (certified financial marketing professional) in 2016. She has been active in the Wausau community including Marathon County United Way and Wausau Child Care, Inc. She was also recognized in the Wausau area as a “20 Under 40 Honoree” in 2017.

Cheryl Fanning, CoVantage’s new SVP retail services, sales and operations, previously worked at UW Credit Union as director of member sales and service and brings over 35 years of management and customer service excellence to CoVantage. She has a strong background in all retail functions, employee development, training, and project management. In her new role, Fanning will provide leadership and supervision for all aspects of member service and operations at all CoVantage locations. She will be responsible for ensuring members receive outstanding value and exceptional service regardless of delivery channel, and ensuring each branch contributes to the long-term continued growth of the credit union.

CoVantage Credit Union is a purpose driven organization with a mission to welcome all regardless of wealth, providing outstanding value and exceptional service, work with members experiencing financial challenge, and remaining financially strong. Headquartered in Antigo, Wisconsin, the credit union has $2.7 billion in assets and serves over 145,000 members across all of their locations. Founded in 1953, the financial cooperative serves members living or working in 30 counties in Wisconsin and three counties in the U.P. of Michigan.