FROM THE ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tommy Messer is being released into the community due to meeting his mandatory prison sentence with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be living at 1215 Neva Road, Antigo WI.



In accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) it has been determined that the following information on Tommy Messer should be released to the local media and residents of the City of Antigo. Mr. Messer will be a resident of the community and is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program.



Tommy Messer was convicted of the following:

4 counts of 1 st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on 04/21/1999

Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on 04/21/1999 1 count of 1 st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on 12/12/2008

Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on 12/12/2008 Disorderly Conduct on 10/17/2008

Stalking on 03/10/2014

Mr. Messer is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program and is required to cooperate with the electronic monitoring requirements.



Special Conditions of Supervision:

No unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with victim; not to consume drugs

Comply with Standard Sex Offender Rules; cooperate with electronic monitoring

Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; comply with all requirements and Lifetime Registrant of WI sex Offender Registry.

Tommy Messer is required to be a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program. Compliance indicates that the offender is meeting registration requirements with the Sex Offender Registry Program. The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be reviewed at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders

