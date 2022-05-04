Share Your Turkey Hunting Experience This Season

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to share their turkey hunting experience with friends and family members this season by bringing someone new along for the hunt.

Hunting is a life skill that provides a unique and meaningful connection to Wisconsin’s wildlife and the outdoors. For those who don’t plan to hunt, consider tagging along with someone who is. Spending a day in the woods this spring during turkey hunting season provides an excellent opportunity to view Wisconsin’s wildlife and understand and appreciate the hunters’ passion for pursuing the elusive wild turkey.

Knowing turkey hunting techniques, season dates, regulations and safety standards can help foster safe practices while enjoying Wisconsin’s wild places this spring. You may decide to give turkey hunting a try next year.

The DNR offers a variety of pathways to help introduce people to turkey hunting. Prospective hunters can participate in a Learn to Hunt program led by a qualified mentor. Additionally, the DNR’s Mentored Hunting program allows novices of any age to hunt within an arm’s reach of a licensed hunter over 18.

Before taking someone hunting, help them prepare by providing the following resources and tips:

Understanding and appreciating turkey hunting can come at any time or place – always remember to reflect a positive image of the hunting community and include those interested in learning more.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Wisconsin by visiting the DNR webpage here.