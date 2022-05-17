T.J.Maxx to Open in Antigo

New Store Offers Brand Name and Designer Fashions at Amazing Prices

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Hwy 45 & WIS-64 on May 22. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Antigo can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.

“Our newest store in Antigo will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.”

GRAND OPENING

On May 22 starting at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., local shoppers in Antigo can celebrate our newest location, where they’ll find big savings on brands they adore

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: Hwy 45 & WIS-64, 441 WI-64, Antigo, WI, 54409

Approximately 20,000 square feet

Regular hours: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays

Easy to shop layout

Bright and spacious dressing rooms

Single line queue for faster checkout

With an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend merchandise at amazing prices, T.J.Maxx helps shoppers afford to unapologetically be themselves to the maxx. Our secret? T.J.Maxx buyers work with thousands of top brands and designers from around the world to source the most desirable pieces at prices that work for our customers. By shopping year-round, not just seasonally, our buyers take advantage of merchandise opportunities as they arise, allowing us to find the best deals on the latest trends and helping shoppers spend less on styles they love.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new Antigo location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to AVAIL Inc. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through T.J.Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.

ABOUT T.J.MAXX

As the nation’s largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, T.J.Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend brand name and designer merchandise at an amazing value.

