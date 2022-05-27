The Shark and Minnow Designer Den Grand Opening was a Success!!

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Shark and Minnow Designer Den was busy from the moment they opened their doors to the very last minute it closed.

Many comments were heard of how beautiful all the craft items were displayed. Most customers had to walk around two to three times just to take it all in.

“This place is exactly what Antigo needed. A place you can go for any occasion, any person and find something. The best part is that you can come back each week, and there will be new things added.” said Shelly L. from Mosinee.

“I came from Marshfield because I heard of the grand opening of a craft store, and this place did not disappoint. Lori, the owner was so helpful and nice, you really should come and see this place”, says another customer.

Lori Leider and Shannon Krimmer of Antigo have worked tirelessly to get the best vendors, and the best mix of all craft items. There are no two vendors alike, and Lori and Shannon were very particular with the choosing of the vendors.

Lori Leider has her full time T-shirt and design office within the store, which makes it very nice for customers to come in, look around and know they will get the best and friendliest customer service.

Shark and Minnow Designer Den had their grand opening Saturday May 21st, and are looking forward to many years of great customers, and vendors.

They are located at 400 Rusch Road in Antigo, WI. It is in the back of Fleet Farm. Their hours are M-F 10-7 and Saturdays 9-3.

Go on in and take a look at the craft show in a store, all year long!! Shark and Minnow Designer Den is always looking for new crafters who would like to be empowered by selling their items and make a few extra bucks. They do not accept direct sale items.