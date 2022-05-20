Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 5/24/22

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

TUESDAY, MAY 24, 6:00 PM

ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4

1900 TENTH AVENUE *ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26*

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/fuChiTIOPWQ

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. Citizens and Delegations A. Public Comment B. Student Representatives’ Report and Thank You C. Recognition of Valedictorian and Salutatorian

3. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

4. New Business A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from May 10, 2022 B. Board Development Workshop C. Attorney Dean Dietrich Workshop

5. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Approve Scotchman Ironworker Quote B. Consideration to Approve Wheel Balancer Quote C. Consideration to Approve the Purchase of a Middle School Combination Oven D. Consideration to Approve the Purchase of a High School Food Merchandiser E. Consideration to Authorize Supply Purchases for the 2022-2023 School Year F. Consideration to Approve 4K Partner Agreement with All Saints Catholic School G. Consideration to Approve District Administrator’s Evaluation Timeline H. Appointment of Independant Hearing Officer for Grievance I. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements J. Report of District New Hires K. Report of Donations