Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 5/10/22

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

TUESDAY, MAY 10, 6:00 PM

ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4

1900 TENTH AVENUE *ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26*

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/B38kqGwREcg

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. New Business A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report B. Budget Update C. Skills USA National Competition Presentation D. Scotchman Ironworker Quotes E. Wheel Balancer Quotes F. Food Service Update – Equipment Purchase G. Summer Maintenance Project Update H. 4K Partner Agreement with All Saints Catholic School I. Discipline Procedure Discussion J. District Administrator’s Evaluation Timeline

3. Possible Action Items A. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel B. Consideration of the Wednesday one (1) hour early release for the 2022-2023 calendar school year. C. Consideration to Approve Position Analysis – Grades 1-2 Targeted Support Teacher D. Consideration to Approve Position Analysis – Family Engagement Coordinator E. Consideration to Approve Position Analysis – Behavior Strategist F. Consideration to Approve Position Analysis – Graduation Specialist G. Consideration to Approve Additional School Counselor Position H. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements I. Reconsider the Support Staff Wage Schedule J. Confirm Next Committee of the Whole – Tuesday, June 14, 6:00 p.m. AHS Media Tech Room