Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s Statement on CDC’s Updated COVID-19 Booster Dose Recommendations and Expansion to Children Ages 5 -11

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children ages 5-11 years-old should receive a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series. This follows the authorization of a booster dose for this age group by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the CDC strengthened its recommendation that people 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised should get a second booster dose.

To parents and guardians awaiting this news: once CDC releases updated clinical guidance, we will review the recommendation as quickly as possible and update our vaccination guidance accordingly. Providers will then have the information they need to vaccinate children for this new recommendation and parents can make plans for their children to receive the booster.”