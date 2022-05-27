WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #9

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culverts east of 6th Lane and County B intersection, west of 2nd Lane and between 2nd Lane and County XX. The guardrail at Mason Lake will be replaced and the roadway slopes regraded, a new asphalt overlay placed on the bridge over Neenah Creek and centerline rumble strips installed through the project limits. The driveway to Cove Bar and Grill will be relocated slightly closer to 1st Drive.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue milling and paving the mainline. Crews will also be placing pavement markings and centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin joint repairs on both bridges. Additional work on the Peshtigo River Bridge includes repairs of the separating wing.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45 (NEW)

Location: County B north of Antigo to County J East

Schedule: May 31 to July 16

Project ID: 1602-10-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culvertsbetween County B and County J East.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing pipe crossings at various locations throughout the project and building a lane shift for traffic.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a lane shift controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and installing a 48×76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue with earthwork and begin removing asphalt and grading.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled: Asphalt crews plan on continuing paving northbound US 51 throughout the project limits and paving the outside shoulder from County G to the north project limits.

Traffic impacts:

Crews plan to close the northbound County Q off-ramp from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 to pave the US 51 lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound County Q on-ramp from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to pave the US 51 lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound WIS 64 off-ramp from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 and 2, to pave the US 51 lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound WIS 64 on-ramp from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 and 2, to pave the US 51 lanes.

Crews plan to close the northbound County K off-ramp from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 and 2, to pave the US 51 lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to September

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak Street and Water Street.

Anticipated work scheduled: Concrete crews will continue with curb and gutter placement and start placing sidewalk from Rangeline Road to Novak Street. Grading crews will start removing the old curb and gutter from Novak Street, heading east. Crews will begin milling of the existing asphalt pavement from Novak Street to Pine Street.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22 (Carryover)

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: May 31 to June 3, 2022

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the asphalt pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete culvert and guardrail work and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be repairing pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect moving lane closures.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will continue deck work. Crews will work on storm sewer and grading on the I-39 northbound on ramp.

US 10

o Crews will continue work on I-39 northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp and West US 10 right-turn lane at Maple Bluff Road.

o Crews will begin removing deck work on the I-39 structure.

Maple Bluff Road/Old Highway 18 intersection

o Crews will work on removals, storm sewer and grading on the right turn lane from West US 10.

Traffic impacts:

The right lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. The signed detour route for northbound I-39 will be County HH to County R to West US 10, and the signed detour route for southbound I-39 will be Business 51 to East WIS 66.

Southbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The signed detour route will be Business 51 to East WIS 66.

The left lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 to noon Friday, June 3.

The right lane of southbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2 to 6 a.m. Friday, June 3.

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East US 66 to I-39 southbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B between Stevens Point and Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Fall 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will resurface thebridges at I-39 north/south over the railroad tracks and County B. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and relocate the concrete barrier, install temporary pavement marking and remove traffic control.

Traffic impacts: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and watermains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalks and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue the installation of new storm sewer between Rainbow Drive and Roberts Road and water services and sanitary laterals between Roberts Road to Patton Drive along the west side of Post Road.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

Patton Drive is closed at the intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

The sidewalk will remain open along the east side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Porter Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13, US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8, railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will start sidewalk work on the west side of the structure.

Railroad bridge: Crews will continue work on the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 8

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Project description: Crews will remove and replace asphalt, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling asphalt.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 70 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts. No work will be performed from noon Friday, May 27 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 45 (NEW)

Location: Oneida County Line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July, 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install advanced warning signs and begin erosion control. Asphalt crews will begin removing asphalt. Culvert work will occur throughout the length of the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue preparing the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open. Motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route to maintain access to the Trout River was established on April 28.

Waushara County

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing precast barrier at County O, County V and County C. Crews will also be base patching the driving lane between County C and Buttercup Avenue.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving the passing lane and inside shoulder

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to June 20

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place concrete base patches from Old WIS 21 to Madison Street and mill the pavement from Burr Oak Lane to the southbound I-39 ramps.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a closure of the outside lane from the I-39 northbound off-ramp to Madison Street. Flagging will occur on the west end of the project. The northbound I-39 off-ramp will be closed from May 31 to June 20.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: WIS 22 (Carryover)

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to June 3, 2022

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt and place new asphalt pavement and complete culvert and guardrail work.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a paint marking convoy.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:

· Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

· View traffic cameras, lane closures and more at www.511wi.gov