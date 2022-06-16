125 Wisconsin FFA Chapters Receive PRIDE Membership Award

The PRIDE Membership Award recognizes Wisconsin FFA chapters for increasing their membership by 10 members or more in the last year. These chapters have successfully been able to recruit and share the benefits of our organization with a variety of new students.

The following chapters have increased their membership by at least 10 members:

Abbotsford +16, Adams-Friendship +31, Amery +34, Amherst +25, Antigo +16, Argyle +12, Augusta +11, Badger +27, Baldwin-Woodville +16, Bay Port +59, Black Hawk +11, Black River Falls +12, Blair Taylor +26, Bloomer +35, Bowler +17, Boyceville +34, Brodhead +21, Brookwood +55, Burlington +10, Cadott +12, Cambridge +12, Chippewa Falls +13, Clayton +12, Clintonville +24, Colby +56, Coleman +18 , Colfax + 42, Columbus +39, Cornell +67, Cuba City +11, Cumberland +13, De Soto +10, DeForest +53 , Denmark +61, Dodgeland +79, Dodgeville +10, East Troy +37, Eleva-Strum +19, Evansville +78, Fall Creek +22, Fennimore +24, Flambeau +70, Frederic +18, Gillett +32, Gilman +23, Green Bay Preble +16, Green Bay Southwest + 23, Greenwood +14, Gresham +14 , Highland +14, Hillsboro +10, Holmen +47, Horicon +135, Howards Grove +17 , Independence +25, Iowa Grant +20, Ithaca +29, Janesville Craig +139, Johnson Creek +43, Kickapoo +11, Lake Mills +24, Lancaster +15, Lena +11, Lincoln-ACHM +10, Lodi +108, Manawa +27, Marshall +34, Marshfield +31, Mayville +44, Melrose-Mindoro +25, Menomonie +13, Merrill +15, Monroe +13, Mosinee +21, Mount Horeb +32, New Glarus +59 , New Lisbon +10 , New Richmond +88, Oakfield +44, Oconomowoc +18, Oregon +14, Oshkosh North +18 , Oshkosh West +51, Parkview +11, Pecatonica +26, Pittsville +40, Plymouth +18 , Portage +171, Poynette +15, Prairie Farm +10, Pulaski +29, Randolph Cambria-Friesland +91, Rio +13, River Falls +19, River Ridge +11, Riverdale +32, Royall +10, Sauk Prairie +30 , Shawano +30 , Sheboygan Falls +18, Shell Lake +12, Slinger +42, Spencer +40, Spooner +14, Stanley-Boyd +26, Stevens Point +225, Stoughton +24, Sun Prairie +77, Suring +41, Thorp +12, Turtle Lake +69, Unity +25, Viroqua+19, Waterford +19, Waupaca +27, Wausau +44, West De Pere +12, Westby +19 , Weyauwega-Fremont +11, Winneconne +43, Wisconsin Heights +11, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln +13, Wittenberg-Birnamwood +26, Wonewoc-Center +21

About Wisconsin Association of FFA:

The Wisconsin Association of FFA is a leading student organization due to the efforts of 253 FFA Chapters across the state. With a focus on premier leadership, personal growth and career success, students’ FFA activities complement agricultural classroom instruction by giving them an opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge while gaining real-world experience. These activities are dependent on donor funding through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. The FFA is also supported by the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association throughout Wisconsin. For more information about Wisconsin FFA, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and the Wisconsin FFA Alumni visit https://wisconsinaged.org.