7/4 Community Calendar

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry July 6th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & July 8th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for July will be beverages, fruit and vegetable juices (low salt and sugar), and tea. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry July 11th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), July 6th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Music in the Park – Hip Pocket July 4th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 4pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail July 4th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County July 5th – July 8th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center July 5th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride July 5th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town & county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected].

Blood Pressure Check at the Langlade County Senior Center July 5th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center July 5th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Movie at the Langlade County Senior Center July 5th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The senior center will be presenting the comedy movie POMS for their members. The movie follows a group of women in a retirement home who decide to start a cheerleading team. There will be popcorn and lemonade. There is no fee for this event, but registration is appreciated but not necessary.

Virtual Bedtime Stories July 5th & July 7th 6:30-6:40pm. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Story Time Adventures for Preschoolers at the Antigo Public Library – July 6th , 10-11am. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us each Wednesday at 10am. for stories, songs, rhymes and more learning fun. Come early or stay after to enjoy social time with crafts, blocks, puzzles and more. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center July 6th 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center July 6th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride July 6th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open July 6th 12-7pm & July 9th 8am-4pm. N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center July 7th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Dangerous Folk July 7th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Book Adventures for Elementary Age Kids at the Antigo Public Library July 8th , 11am – 1pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us Fridays for stories, games and conversation for ages 6 and up. Stay after the stories to enjoy games, legos and other activities. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Antigo Farmer’s Market July 9th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

Kid’s Fishing Day at Fleet Farm July 9th 10am-1pm. 2511 Neva Rd, Antigo. Kid’s Fishing Day is a free/fun event at Antigo Fleet Farm where kids can learn about fishing. There will be interactive stations for the kids to participate in and a trout pond. No fishing poles or bait are needed. Employees will be on hand to clean the trout.

Vacation Bible School at Ascension Lutheran Church July 11 and 12, 5 – 7:30pm. 1412 Neva Rd, Antigo. Ascension Lutheran Church welcomes all children 3 years old through 8th grade to our Vacation Bible School. We will hear about Jesus’ love for all. Each session starts with a free supper followed by songs, Bible devotions and stories, games, crafts and snacks. To register, call 715-627-2232, ascensionantigo.com, or email [email protected] Please include parent’s name, address, phone number, child’s name and grade in school. We hope to see you there!

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting July 4th 4pm City NTC Antigo Campus-Wood Technology Center, 312 Forrest Avenue Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting July 5th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery, and Recreation Commission Meeting July 11th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) July 6th & July 10th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group July 4th 1:30pm Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St, Antigo

Narcotics Anonymous July 4th, July 5th, July 8th & July 9th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous July 4th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]