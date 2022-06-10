Antigo Times

Education
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
June 10, 2022
Submitted by: Head Coach Dave Zalewski

Athlete Name: Landon Nelson

Sport: Boy’s Tennis

Description:  I nominate Landon Nelson. This is his first year on the high school team and he has fit  in so well. He works hard during practice and gives it his all in the meets. He has a great attitude and doesn’t complain. The rest of the team gets along well with him. All season he has continually improved and put in the necessary effort to become a better tennis player. 

