Education
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
June 10, 2022
Submitted by: Roger Meister

Athlete Name: Kias Washatko

Sport: Trap

Description:  Kias is one of the team Co-Captain’s this year and has done an amazing job working with the underclassmen and younger members of the team. Our younger athletes look up to him for his leadership and mentoring. He is a very kind and supportive teammate. As of now, he is leading the team in scoring. He has served as the Squad leader at our tournaments and has led the team in scoring at some of those events as well! He is always willing to lend a hand when needed. After coaching him for five years, I am honored to be able to say that he is one of my athletes.

