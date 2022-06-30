Antigo High School Students Receives Cellcom Scholarships

Cellcom has selected 16 graduating high school seniors from across its service area to receive $750 scholarships, including Samantha Swartz (Antigo High School) and Claire Musolff (Antigo High School).

“Cellcom is proud to award scholarships to a remarkable group of students who have already made an impact in their communities. Each of our recipients has been actively involved in their schools and their demonstrated leadership qualities will allow them to successfully pursue their career goals and continue to positively influence communities. We wish these students and the entire class of 2022 the best of luck on their upcoming endeavors,” said Cindy Durand, senior director of public affairs at Cellcom.

Other recipients include Amber Becker (Spencer High School), Connor Tauchen (Colby High School), Lauryn Wiesman (Stratford High School), Maggie Sohrweide (Oconto High School), Ryann Wagner (Gillett High School), Megan Salentine (Luxemburg Casco High School), Joseph Bonadonna (Notre Dame Academy), Brooklynn Buresh (Denmark High School), Peter Kiernan (Green Bay East High School), Anna Olson (Southern Door High School), Miranda Gregory (Sturgeon Bay High School), Brandon Swensen (Nekoosa High School), Ashley Fischer (Marion High School), and Alexa Lederhaus (Weyauwega-Fremont High School).

Recipients were selected based on community involvement, academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school activities, honors, work experience and an essay on community impact. Applicants were also required to reside within a county in Wisconsin or Michigan where Cellcom operates and be planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or technical school.